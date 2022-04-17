Concerns aired over recent stabbings in Wodonga, Wangaratta

news, court-and-crime,

A North East politician says more needs to be done to tackle knife crime following multiple recent stabbings in the region. Member for Northern Victoria Tania Maxwell recently told Victorian parliament there needed to be more conversations about the dangerous and sometimes fatal consequences of knife crime. The Wangaratta politician noted the alleged murder of Jaxen Henderson-Gillespie in the city last year. Wodonga police have also investigated the alleged stabbing of a man at a De Kerilleau Drive unit involving three men, and an incident where a woman allegedly broke into her sister's home and stabbed her. Arrests have been made in all three cases. IN OTHER NEWS "Police have indicated they will run workshops in schools and community centres to educate young people, and I would appreciate details of how extensively these will be run across Victoria," Ms Maxwell said. "Certainly by the time young people are deciding to carry a knife on them we are further down the road for intervention than I would hope. "The Les Twentyman Knives Trash Lives advertisement is compelling watching, and I hope it is distributed widely through schools and online to young people to encourage conversations about the serious, dangerous and sometimes fatal consequences of knife crime." Ms Maxwell said police had seized a record number of weapons under search and seizure powers. But she also noted the difficulty of preventing young people from accessing knives.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/80772b89-f091-4d59-a5f4-ab38ebdb7fee.jpg/r12_290_5555_3422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg