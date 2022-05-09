Stalking victim says ex-partner infiltrated all aspects of her world

The victim of a long running campaign of harassment by her former partner says the man "infiltrated her world in every possible way" and ruined her life.
The man has been jailed in the Wodonga Magistrates Court for two-and-a-half years for his offending from 2019 to last year.
The man, who was the subject of a court order banning any contact with the victim, involved the woman's workplace, her father and her new partner in his harassment.
He repeatedly called and emailed the woman from April 24 to May 12 last year, and sent an email open to staff at her father's workplace stating she was a prostitute with photographs of her wearing lingerie.
It had been alleged he torched her new partner's car outside her home on May 3 last year, both those charges were dropped.
The man said he would poison her cats, advertised the woman's name and workplace number for prostitution services, and made a complaint to her employer's head office which led to a distressing call to the woman from the company's human resources department.
The woman's friend was contacted between July 2019 and June 2020, with sexually explicit emails sent with threats she would have an "unfortunate accident".
The man, who can't be named for legal reasons, had previously been ordered to serve corrections orders for offending against the ex-partner, which the new offending breached.
He was also on an order after being caught with 141 grams of ice and $3215 in cash in his car on the Hume Highway at Wodonga.
The senior constable said the woman was always fearful of the offender showing up to her workplace, and she would leave town just to feel safe.
The woman said all of her relationships had been impacted by the man, who had somehow "infiltrated her world in every single way".
