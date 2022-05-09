The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga stalking victim says ex-partner infiltrated her life

By Wodonga Court
May 9 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stalking victim says ex-partner infiltrated all aspects of her world

The victim of a long running campaign of harassment by her former partner says the man "infiltrated her world in every possible way" and ruined her life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.