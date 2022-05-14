For months it's been building, with doctors, patients and family members sharing their experiences.
On Sunday, May 15, everyone who cares about the state of health services on the Border will have their chance.
And to quote a tireless cancer centre advocate, the late Eric Turner, "this is a story that will be told again and again and again until the responsible bodies take note".
The federal, NSW and Victorian governments have simply not been able, or willing, to agree on the best approach, leaving it up to clinicians and community members to take the lead.
Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton and his Albury counterpart Kylie King have asked residents to forget politics and petty squabbles and unite in the fight for better health services.
One could argue it's not just residents who should heed that call.
But regardless, everyone on the Border and beyond needs to appreciate this is not just an issue for the unwell.
One day, sooner or later, we will all find out what that means.
At the moment, you might be lucky enough not to have spent hours in an emergency department, weeks trying to get medical appointments and months waiting for elective surgery.
Therefore you might also be healthy enough to attend an outdoor rally on a May morning.
It's possible those most affected now by our inadequate health facilities aren't able to come along on Sunday, no matter how much they may wish.
