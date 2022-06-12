The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

OUR SAY: Health board letting us all down through failing to work on our behalf

By Editorial
June 12 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Wodonga Health board chair Matt Burke.

Albury Wodonga Health's dire state has been made clear these past few weeks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.