OUR SAY: Health board letting us all down through failing to work on our behalf

Albury Wodonga Health's dire state has been made clear these past few weeks.
First came comments from Anna Speedie on her departure from the board after 12 years, in which she expressed frustration over its handling of the master plan for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital.
A few days later another board veteran, Tim Farrah, who resigned last year, spoke of his frustration at what he said was its failure to lobby on behalf of the community.
He worried it might be too late to save.
It's not overstating the case then to say new chief executive Bill Appleby has arrived at a tumultuous point in time.
For one, we are left to wonder just what is causing the delay with the Albury Wodonga Health master plan.
It has long been clear that despite Premier Dan Andrews being the architect behind the service when health minister, his government has not wanted to progress our health infrastructure on the Border.
But the demands for the Victorian government to release the master plan appear premature, with the recent revelation it remains in draft formation for Albury Wodonga Health to do more due diligence.
Given Ms Speedie's insight as a board member, it is clear the internal planning process has let the team down.
After 12 months of this process something is amiss.
And the community deserves to know when the ongoing cycle of finger-pointing will end and we can just get on with securing the hospital we deserve.
We've seen clinicians and the community lobby politicians on the need for a new hospital.
Frankly, we are begging for it.
But the leadership of our health service must step up and join the many voices in advocating for what we need.
The board of Albury Wodonga Health and its chair, Matt Burke, must join in the chorus and stand up for the community it is meant to represent.
Our health service is the beating heart of our community. Our parents, children and friends work in these places.
And when we need that health service for ourselves or those we love, we deserve a health service we can rely on.
It is time for the board and Mr Burke to show the community that the vision and strategy to steer the ship into safer waters exists.
