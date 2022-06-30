The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Steven Pinnuck retires from Greater Hume after more than 20 years

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated June 30 2022 - 8:02am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEAVING: Greater Hume Council general manager Steven Pinnuck will serve his last day in the role today, before he enters retirement. He says he's not a natural leader, but has learnt leadership skills along the way. Evelyn Arnold will take over the general manager role. Picture: MARK JESSER

Steven Pinnuck is a humble man.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.