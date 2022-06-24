The Border Mail
Joe Richards pleads guilty to striking Yarrawonga's Jack Forge

Updated June 24 2022 - 8:06am, first published 6:00am
Wangaratta whiz Joe Richards is eligible to win the Morris Medal, despite pleading guilty to a careless striking charge against Yarrawonga's Jack Forge in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

