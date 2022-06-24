Wangaratta whiz Joe Richards is eligible to win the Morris Medal, despite pleading guilty to a careless striking charge against Yarrawonga's Jack Forge in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Richards was charged by the match review panel in an incident from the first half of the Pies' away game against Yarrawonga last Saturday.
Advertisement
The incident was missed by many at the ground, but the classy on-baller offered to fight the set one-match penalty.
He pleaded guilty at the tribunal, but because of his good record, the penalty was downgraded from a week to a reprimand.
And because he didn't receive a suspension, Richards can still win the Morris Medal, where he finished runner-up to team-mate Callum Moore last season.
Richards was sensational over the first eight rounds, but has been quieter in the last fortnight after Wangaratta Rovers and Yarrawonga used a tag.
It will now be interesting to see what impact it has on Richards and his team-mates, who will naturally look to protect their gun playmaker.
Richards will play at home against Wodonga on Saturday, but there's plenty of superstars out injured.
The Pies are missing a third of their best team, including Moore, Mat Grossman (broken arm) and Dylan Van Berlo (hamstring).
"Those injuries are better off being in the middle of the year, if you're going to get them, now might not to be too bad a time," coach Ben Reid revealed of the sudden injury curse.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We adopt the same mentality, one man down, another man in."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.