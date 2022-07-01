North Albury will boast its fourth coach this season in Saturday's home clash against Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Advertisement
Co-coaches Clint Gilson and Corey Lambert are unavailable with former Collingwood player and first-year recruit Tim Broomhead set to coach the club.
Lambert is overseas with work commitments, while Gilson has had COVID all week.
"Monday and Tuesday I was really bad, but Wednesday and Thursday I wasn't too bad, I'm feeling a lot better than what I was," Gilson said from home.
Monday and Tuesday I was really bad, but ... I'm feeling a lot better than what I was.- North co-coach Clint Gilson on his COVID battle
Luke Norman stepped down as coach after the Hoppers snapped a 21-match winless streak against Wodonga Raiders on May 7.
It's not that unusual for a club coach or co-coach to miss a game, with Wangaratta Rovers' mentor Daryn Cresswell telling club officials earlier in the year he wouldn't be able to coach every game as he follows his sons' football through a number of states.
However, it is extremely rare for a club to have four coaches in the one year and even moreso when the Hoppers are only playing their round 11 clash, with seven more games left after that in the regular home and away season.
"I'd never thought of that, it's probably the first time it's ever happened to be honest," Gilson replied when quizzed if he had ever seen four coaches in a season.
Broomhead will be helped by club stalwarts Clint Eckhardt and Robbie Murray.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The pair usually do North's running, with sidelined players now set to fill that position.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.