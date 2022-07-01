The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

North Albury to field fourth coach for the year against Saints

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 1 2022 - 6:23am, first published 5:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North co-coaches Clint Gilson (left) and Corey Lambert will both miss the game against Myrtleford.

North Albury will boast its fourth coach this season in Saturday's home clash against Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.