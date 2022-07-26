ALBURY Council will have to find another company to undertake a multi-million dollar revamp of a sporting park after a deal with Joss Construction broke down.
However, council deputy chief executive Brad Ferris said it had become apparent since there was division over the work.
"As part of the post award discussions, it became apparent that the respective parties had differing interpretations of the scope of the contract," Mr Ferris said.
"In the interest of both parties the contractual arrangements have ceased and the contract will be re-advertised in the near future."
Joss Construction did not respond to The Border Mail's inquiry on Tuesday.
Albury councillor David Thurley said councillors were told Joss could not complete the project for the price agreed in the contract.
He suggested there were engineering details he was not privy to which were the stumbling blocks.
"We do have overruns on contracts, but this was not a contract that had started, they just said 'we can't do that work'," Cr Thurley said.
"I think we have to do it (re-tender), we don't have any other choice."
When the new contract will be awarded is unclear.
The project was to take nine months with sand and turf to be laid by early January to allow for summer growth.
A football oval, four soccer pitches and a cricket ground would be formed as a result.
Joss Construction was the only company to tender for the project which involves reconstructing the former tip land and removing its bumpy terrain to benefit junior footballers, soccer players and cricketers.
Councillor Stuart Baker had raised concerns when the contract was awarded about what would occur if subsidence of the ground continued after the project.
On Tuesday, he supported the move to seek a fresh provider.
"I think it's the correct thing if there's obviously going to be an impediment in the contract and being able to deliver it and it was quite early on, (so) it was best to part ways and get someone else to look at it," Cr Baker said.
He said he would "reserve judgement" in commenting on how the process could unravel after having negotiated many stages, but stated he was "glad it happened now, not further along".
The NSW government has provided $968,642 to the council for the project as part of its 2020-21 Regional Sport Facility Fund.
Meanwhile, a revised plan for a childcare centre in Sackville Street, within sight of the Albury TAFE, is expected to return to council for a decision in late September.
A change has been to the car park to allow greater manoeuvring for vehicles.
Two, Peter Steer and Andy Billiet, say alterations to the car park would not remove their key grievances.
"It doesn't alter the major concern of the proximity to the major roundabout (at Poole Street) and the traffic volume it will generate," Mr Steer said.
Mr Billiet added: "We're not going to be able to get out of or into our homes any safer."
Mr Steer said of the council: "I don't care what decision they make as long as they make the decision to not have it."
