Albury Council and Joss Construction fail to proceed on big sporting ground project despite deal

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
July 26 2022 - 6:00pm
Wait continues: The rough surface at this East Albury ground will not be remedied soon after a contract to fix it failed to proceed. Picture: MARK JESSER

ALBURY Council will have to find another company to undertake a multi-million dollar revamp of a sporting park after a deal with Joss Construction broke down.

