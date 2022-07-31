Tumbarumba edged out Bullioh in a belter on Saturday in the Upper Murray Football League.
Advertisement
The visitors had a flying start, kicking a swag of goals early.
The home team's Leo Nicolson tried to stem the flow, but the Roos were too powerful.
However, the Bulldogs steadied, before falling 16.9 (105) to 16.8 (104).
Tumbarumba retains its competition lead, with Bullioh still back in second.
Meanwhile, Federal hammered Corryong.
The Swans posted a 22.16 (148) to 6.9 (45) win.
Ewan Hamption booted five goals in an outstanding display, while Cameron Tyrell, Daniel Hales, Mitch Pieper and Lachie Hampton kicked three goals apiece.
The Demons' Jeremiah Madden and Danny De Marte landed two each.
Federal also had a nice touch with Darryn and Narelle McKimmie and their four children in winning teams.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Bullioh will host its COVID-delayed 2010, 2011 premiership reunions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.