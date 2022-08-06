Lavington's hopes of snaring an unexpected finals berth will depend on posting an upset win over Albury in round 16 in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
And the Panthers will also be hoping Corowa-Rutherglen can shock Wangaratta Rovers after they suffered a second loss to Wodonga by seven goals.
Quite remarkably, Lavington is in the top five after snaring a third straight win against North Albury on Saturday, bumping Rovers out by percentage (100.64 to 100.17).
However, Rovers are still favourites to claim fifth place, due to an easier draw over the final three rounds.
"We've given ourselves a chance for the season," Lavington coach Adam Schneider replied when asked what it meant to be in the five.
The Panthers were expected to finish bottom three after losing a host of players in recent years and not recruiting the name players of many other clubs.
Myrtleford (112.14%), Lavington and Rovers all sit on eight wins.
The Saints have the easiest run home against non-finalists Wodonga, Wodonga Raiders and Corowa-Rutherglen.
Lavington will start outsiders against Albury, but it needs to win as it then hosts ladder leaders Wangaratta, followed by Raiders.
Rovers would have started favourites against Corowa-Rutherglen, but the latter's tremendous effort against powerhouse Yarrawonga in round 15 and Rovers' form, brought about, in part, by an inability to field their best team, has evened the odds.
Rovers were without Sam Murray, Will Nolan, Dylan Stone, Charlie Thompson and Lukas Webb against Wodonga and also have North Albury and Albury to finish.
Meanwhile, it's been confirmed Myrtleford co-coach Dawson Simpson and ex-Western Bulldogs' captain Ryan Griffen won't play again this year with knee injuries.
"I'll have surgery after the season's finished and Ryan had a grade two medial tear, which is eight weeks."
