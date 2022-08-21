Hunted TV star to host black tie fundraiser for Albury Wodonga Health

A retired Wodonga detective turned TV star is lending his support to a good cause.
Graeme Simpfendorfer has been announced as host of October's charity ball for Albury Wodonga Health.
The deputy Wodonga mayor and former detective sergeant recently appeared on Network 10 show Hunted, which involved experts trying to track down "fugitives".
He will give a behind-the-scenes insight into the show during the October 15 event at the Commercial Club.
"It's such a great cause," Mr Simpfendorfer said.
"It will be a great night for people to dress up, frock up, and raise much needed funds for Albury Wodonga Health."
He said one of the other hunters from the show had booked a spot on his table and a fugitive might attend.
Albury Superintendent Paul Smith said he couldn't think of a better person to host the event.
"The more tables we fill, the more money will go to the children's ward," he said.
Email simsco66@outlook.com or 30806@police.nsw.gov.au to buy tickets.
