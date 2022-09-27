Police catch dozens of drivers in Wodonga, Wangaratta regions

Police have detected dozens of offences, including eight drink or drug drivers, during a long weekend road operation in Wodonga and Wangaratta.
The five-day Operation Scoreboard concluded on Sunday night, having coincided with the AFL grand final weekend.
Officers in the Wodonga region caught two drink drivers, two drug drivers, detected 31 speeding offences, one person using their phone and four unregistered vehicles.
Four people were also caught driving while unlicensed or banned.
Police in the Wangaratta region detected 44 speeding offences, six seatbelt violations, nine unregistered cars and four drug drivers.
One vehicle was impounded.
NSW officers ran a similar operation with double demerits.
Police were otherwise largely pleased with the operation.
Victorian Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said while Operation Scoreboard had finished, officers were still concerned about the number of fatal and serious injury crashes on the state's roads.
"Now is not the time to be complacent - we're experiencing high levels of road trauma not seen since well before the pandemic," he said.
"Police will continue to be on high alert for motorists engaging in risk-taking behaviour that puts other road users in danger."
Officers are particularly concerned about motorbike riders.
