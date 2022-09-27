The Border Mail
Police catch dozens of drivers in Wodonga, Wangaratta regions

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 27 2022 - 3:35am, first published 12:00am
A police vehicle in Wodonga. File picture

Police have detected dozens of offences, including eight drink or drug drivers, during a long weekend road operation in Wodonga and Wangaratta.

