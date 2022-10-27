JAZZ UP
International and homegrown artists will be on deck for the return of the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues. The world premiere collaboration between New York-based drummer Pheeroan akLaff, Sydney drummer Chloe Kim and Melbourne drummer Maria Moles is a thrilling addition. In another world premiere, Finnish pianist Iro Haarla presents a program of her compositions with Melbourne's Tamara Murphy and James McLean. Among other highlights will be Dan Barnett's Swing Rocket, Geoff Bull and the Finer Cuts, the Syncopators, Chonk and Eamon McNelis' Skellingtons.
EAT UP
Now in its 10th year, the North East Food and Wine Festival will showcase offerings of food and drink vendors from the Border and North East. Live music and roving performers will bring the space alive with the twilight event time making Junction Square the perfect setting. Festival tasting glasses ($5) will be available from the Wodonga TAFE Information Booth. A donation will go to Albury Wodonga FoodShare from sales.
CRUISE UP
Sail Country 2022, Albury Wodonga Yacht Club, Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30, from 4pm
All aboard! Albury Wodonga Yacht Club will welcome competitors, families and support crews to Sail Country 2022. Held on the Melbourne Cup weekend, there will be racing over two days together with plenty of opportunities to unwind too. Visit trybooking.com for tickets.
DRESS UP
Darlings It's Derby Day Ladies Luncheon, Adamshurst, 603 David Street, Albury, Saturday, October 29, noon
Dress to impress for this fun day out. Enjoy canapes and bubbles from noon followed by delicious tastings, divine wines and an exquisite fashion parade. Dress code: Black and white. It's a fundraiser for Country Hope. Email shazbilston@gmail.com
TURN UP
Music of the Night, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, October 29, 2pm
Music of the Night showcases memorable performances from the songbooks of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Sondheim, ABBA and more. Starring Joey Fimmano, Jessica Di Bartolo and Dexter Villahermosa, it's backed by a full live band.
BUY UP
Howlong Fire Brigade Monster Auction, Howlong Fire Station, Hawkins Street, Howlong, Sunday, October 30, from 9.30am
Among the items will be a restored Ford Prefect ute, trailers, steel cabinets, barbecues, ride and push lawn mowers, bikes and indoor and outdoor furniture. Catered by Howlong Tennis Club. Pay by check, cash or Eftpos.
