International and homegrown artists will be on deck for the return of the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues. The world premiere collaboration between New York-based drummer Pheeroan akLaff, Sydney drummer Chloe Kim and Melbourne drummer Maria Moles is a thrilling addition. In another world premiere, Finnish pianist Iro Haarla presents a program of her compositions with Melbourne's Tamara Murphy and James McLean. Among other highlights will be Dan Barnett's Swing Rocket, Geoff Bull and the Finer Cuts, the Syncopators, Chonk and Eamon McNelis' Skellingtons.

