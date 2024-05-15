HotHouse Theatre issues urgent plea to raise money to develop stories that matter

Sitting in the audience of the dimly-lit HotHouse Theatre for the opening of The Plan (and Other Plans) just weeks ago, the company's new chief executive Terese Casu was moved by the authenticity of the storytelling.
Having just taken up her new post in Wodonga, Riverina-raised Casu said the homegrown play had struck a chord with her after settling back in the region for the first time in 40 years.
"I was watching that production about this area and the torment of coming and going from home," she said.
"It really resonated with a lot of people and it really resonated with me."
Written and performed by the comedy duo of Rouvray (Netflix' 600 Bottles of Wine) and Connell (Tonightly with Tom Ballard), the messy and big-hearted play, The Plan (and Other Plans), drew rave reviews for its courageous and often hilarious deep-dive into anticipatory grief.
The development of the play began in 2021 through HotHouse Theatre's CELSIUS program, supporting local independent artists to develop new works, and it took almost four years from inception to production.
Ms Casu said making a new play was a long and complex process.
"These works don't happen overnight," Ms Casu said.
"We don't want it to end in Wodonga either; we want it to travel and not just be put in the garage.
"If that play goes to Wagga Wagga, Wangaratta or Finley, it's going to have the same resonance."
Producing original works came with substantial costs, highlighting the importance of community contributions in sustaining the vibrant local arts scene.
Now in a race against the clock, HotHouse Theatre was issuing a final, urgent appeal to Border people to help the company achieve its critical fundraising target of $18,000 by Friday, May 31.
The company's fundraising campaign, Stage Your Support - Your Donation Doubled, was in full swing and aimed to support the development of the next great regional story.
Through the Plus1 program, Creative Australia was matching every dollar raised, effectively doubling the impact of each donation.
"With the deadline fast-approaching, we are asking our community to rally behind us, ensuring the continuity of outstanding local productions like our recent smash hit, The Plan (and Other Plans)," Ms Casu said.
From award-winning hits such as All the Shining Lights to original premieres like The Plan (and Other Plans), HotHouse has continually showcased the region's creative skill on a national stage.
The captivating 2023 play penned by acclaimed playwright Campion Decent, Unprecedented, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the NSW Premier's Literary Prize.
HotHouse Theatre is seeking about 200 smaller donations, about $50 each, and 30 larger donations, about $250 each.
"A donation of $1000 supports creative development programs for local artists, ensuring the continued growth of our cultural scene," Ms Casu said.
"A donation of $500 provides an income for an artist for a week, supporting their livelihood and dedication to their craft.
"Even a gift of $50 helps keep ticket prices accessible for our community, ensuring everyone can enjoy the arts."
Those donating $1000 or more would join HotHouse's Future Foundation, which gave members exclusive access to behind-the-scenes theatre events and special VIP invitations to select performances and social events.
HotHouse Theatre artistic director Karla Conway emphasised the impact of donations, big or small, in shaping the cultural landscape of Albury-Wodonga.
"Even with the financial challenges of creating original works, HotHouse Theatre stays true to its mission: supporting local talent and making captivating Australian stories a reality," she said.
To donate visit hothousetheatre.com.au.
