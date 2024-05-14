Colin's persistence paid off as the winegrape underdog speaks up

Colin Campbell had a soft spot for durif.
The late fourth-generation Rutherglen winemaker was a champion for the black sheep of winegrapes.
A half-sibling to shiraz (a cross between shiraz and peloursin), durif has small berries and concentrated flavour, colour and tannins; as a late-ripening variety it carries more risk and needs more patience.
First released in France in 1880, durif is only produced in small amounts there today because its smaller berries and tight bunches don't do well in France's cooler temperatures and humidity, making it a target for disease.
In Rutherglen the variety thrives in the dry climate, producing long-lived, small berries and fine tannins.
Introduced to the region in 1908, Rutherglen has one of the largest plantings of durif in the world today.
Campbells Wines fifth-generation winemaker Jules Campbell said the winery remained committed to bringing out the best in the unusual grape variety.
"My father, Colin, was determined for durif to be regarded as the most historic of Rutherglen reds, and to achieve this he set about, in his own words, 'thorough breeding' it," she said.
In the early 1990s, Mr Campbell started taming The Rutherglen Durif to produce a wine that was more moderate in comparison to the big bold reds that were being produced in Rutherglen in the past.
"Barrel selection and extending the maturation period were key steps my father took to curb the tannins and soften the presentation of the wine, resulting in The Barkly Durif," Ms Campbell said.
"When Campbells produces The Barkly Durif, we know that getting the balance right is crucial; we try to hold back the power of durif to allow the fruit to shine.
"Whereas, The Rutherglen Durif is a punchier wine, it has more obvious upfront assertive tannins."
On top of its two styles of durif, Campbells also makes a blend, the shiraz durif.
This King's Birthday long weekend, Campbells Wines will host a Winter Graze event to educate visitors interested in learning about durif.
It will present Durif Masterclasses at Campbells Wines cellars on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, from 11am to 12.30pm.
Tastings will be paired with charcuterie and cheese platters.
Across the weekend, Campbells welcomes visitors to unwind at their cellar door, grazing on a vineyard platter and enjoying its winter release wines.
Rutherglen local, Patrick Russell, will perform familiar classics and acoustic folk numbers on Saturday, June 8, while Goulburn Valley singer-songwriter, Jessica Lorraine, will perform on Sunday, June 9.
Rutherglen business Caffeine n Machine pies infused with Campbells Wines will be on offer as will coffee by Navy Brew.
