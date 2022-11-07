The Border Mail
Blue plaque attached to a corner in heart of Albury to recognise Lebanese immigrant behind landmark buildings

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated November 7 2022 - 3:22pm, first published 1:40pm
Justin Clancy, Greg Ryan and Tim Farrah with the plaque saluting Betro Abicare which is on the corner of the Australian Building which once housed The Big Store. Picture by James Wiltshire.

Albury's first blue plaque honouring one of its success stories has been unveiled and the youngest grandson of the recipient says he is "overwhelmed" by the accolade.

