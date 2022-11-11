A well-known Border property company will launch its new name on Saturday.
Dixon Commercial Real Estate, formerly LJ Colquhoun Dixon, has decided to change its title, prompted by the next generation Oscar Dixon joining owner Andrew Dixon at the business earlier this year.
Now with a team of 17 property professionals, the company recently received recognition from the Real Estate Institute of NSW for 80 years of service.
"While we embrace the change, we also acknowledge the past and we are happy to admit that some things will remain the same," the business said.
"The same fantastic team and the same focus on service and results for our clients."
