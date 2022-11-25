OVENS Valley MP Tim McCurdy says he is optimistic about the Coalition winning government in Victoria on Saturday due to dissatisfaction with Premier Daniel Andrews.
The Nationals MP based his outlook on number of voters he had seen at early voting centres at Wangaratta and Yarrawonga telling Labor volunteers to take back their how-to-vote flyers in his safely conservative seat.
"That's the anti-Dan sentiment and if half of that is replicated throughout metropolitan Melbourne I'm optimistic," Mr McCurdy said.
"I've never seen a more divisive or unlikeable politician.
"There will be a wave of change, it's a matter of whether it's a splash or it's a tidal wave."
Mr McCurdy believes his party could pick up four seats, two from Labor in the Gippsland electorates of Bass and Morwell and two from Independents in Mildura and Shepparton.
Mr McCurdy admitted it was difficult to unseat Independents but he believes the popularity of former Shepparton mayor Kim O'Keeffe, who is the Nationals candidate, could see her topple Suzanna Sheed in the Goulburn Valley seat.
In the seat of Euroa there will be a new MP after the resignation of former deputy leader of the Victorian Nationals Steph Ryan who held it since its formation in 2014.
There has been a strong turnout of early voters at centres at Benalla and Seymour.
Voting booths across Victoria will be open from 8am to 6pm
To find a location you can go to maps.vec.vic.gov.au/elections on the internet.
