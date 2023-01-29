To say Bert Eastoe loves hockey would be a massive understatement.
Having dedicated more than half a century to the sport, the retired property adviser remains as passionate as ever about its growth.
"There is no doubt hockey is a game for life," he said.
"I started playing hockey in 1967 and have participated in Geelong, Melbourne, Horsham, in New Zealand in Feilding, Christchurch, Lincoln and Dunedin and back in Australia in Sydney, Young and Albury-Wodonga since 1983.
"I was fortunate to travel as part of a North Sydney team to Canada and USA, playing in Vancouver, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
"Most sports have a universal connection and each of the locations I have moved around for work and education, there has been a welcoming club environment and fast track to connect with those communities.
"I still play for Falcons (in Albury) and have over the last 28 years participated in Australian master's championships, the last being on the Gold Coast in October (2022).
"The role of older players is a valuable one in assisting all members in setting their 'life compass' in playing fair, being tolerant, empathetic, abiding by the rules, respecting umpires and becoming good sports."
Mr Eastoe became president of Hockey Albury-Wodonga in 1989 for a year following two years as a director of development and played an integral role in securing Albury's first synthetic field.
The association borrowed more than $200,000 for the project and was supported by Albury Council and the NSW government to provide a state-of-the-art surface.
However, the sport on the Border has faced numerous challenges, particularly since 2020 with the pandemic.
"COVID has been by far the largest challenge as its caused disruption to the routines of players and families," he said.
"The hockey community, led by volunteers have been successful in keeping team sport relevant and accessible.
"The pandemic has been an unprecedented challenge for all in our community, however those dependent on volunteers have been particularly challenged.
"Being in a region on a border has involved keeping track of health advice and protocols of federal, state and territory governments, five local governments, as well as the three state and territory hockey associations.
"The review of state affiliation has been a very high priority as the sport in this area has been under pressure in particular since our Easter carnival, a hallmark event for over 60 years, ceased in 2015," Mr Eastoe said.
"The shift to Hockey ACT has been a positive one and allowed Hockey Albury-Wodonga to re-engage with schools and create a pathway in the sport for participants of all abilities."
Mr Eastoe has witnessed a huge shift in the way organised sport is run, but the importance it carries remains.
"Sports have to assert their value proposition in the community," he said.
"We, along with other existing sporting organisations, and in particular the not-for-profit sector, have to ensure we remain relevant so as to maintain our respective villages for the benefit of all.
"Not-for-profit volunteers have to be very aware of community expectations and challenges with domestic violence, working with children and the LGBTQI+ community to ensure that we are meeting expectations and offer a great experience."
Mr Eastoe said the highlight of his time at the helm was seeing players work their way through Hockey Albury-Wodonga's representative teams to achieve national selection, including Olympian Steve Mowlam and more recently Jocelyn Bartram, who has become the Hockeyroos first choice goalkeeper.
He has passed the reins to new president Anne Dunstan after three terms in the top job from 2013 to 2022, but will remain director of finance for two years as the association aims to build on its player base.
"I have not sought a further three-year term as it is time to hand the baton on and allow new ideas and innovation to occur," he said.
"It has been a matter of taking one's turn and giving back to a sport, which I have been involved in for some 55 years as a player, coach, manager and administrator."
