The young netballers who will represent Corowa-Rutherglen this season have been praised for sticking by the club through such turbulent times.
Three teams will take the court, keeping the Roos active in the Ovens and Murray.
Corowa-Rutherglen has no A-grade or B-grade this year but the other O and M clubs voted at a netball sub-committee meeting on Monday night to allow their C-grade side to play on.
That's in addition to the Roos' 17-and-unders and the new 15-and-under side.
"We did our trials in October and we had a bunch of girls who were really keen to play, even as all of this unravelled," Roos secretary Rowena Black said.
"We approached the Ovens and Murray and they definitely wanted these junior teams in there.
"In the course of that, we still had a core group of girls who played C-grade and who were really keen to play as well.
"So we spoke to the Ovens and Murray and they were in support of us putting in a C-grade team, which will allow our juniors to play up into a senior grade as well.
"The 15s team have been super committed.
"One girl in the 17s was travelling a long way so she couldn't commit, and others through life circumstances, so we've had a couple of girls go back to other clubs.
"We've had to find a few players but we've managed to get that 17s team and in the C-grade, we've got enough players there.
"It was tricky and a bit stressful on some of the younger girls but they've really stuck with us and we're grateful for that."
