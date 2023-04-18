YOUR SAY: It's high time good driving records receive some reward

It is time to have a driver's licence category that acknowledges good driving records. No insurance claims, no penalties, should be rewarded and a target for all drivers to aim for.
After over 40 years of driving and no fines and no insurance claims, it should be given some credit and benefit and shown on a licence! Being a safe defensive driver should be the aim, and not the anger and aggression we all see on our roads.
Having just spent five days in Albury Base Hospital, I cannot praise the nurses and doctors enough for their wonderful care and consideration shown to me during my stay.
A special mention to the Surgical Ward 2 nurses who got me through a difficult time.
Great job, thank you.
High petrol price in Yarrawonga because of Russia? There was also the $6 surcharge for each meal! Just ripping people off now to make up for lockdowns. Not just thankful to have tourists back again!
I believe your editorial, RBA overhaul should begin at the very top, unfairly misrepresents the Reserve Bank governor as offering "unconditional guidance" that its key interest rate would stay low, come what may, until 2024.
As your quote from the governor shows, he shared a forecast (not a pledge or a promise) that inflation would not increase sufficiently to require the bank to raise interest rates before 2024.
The bank's forecast error was shared by almost all forecasters, who similarly failed to foresee the Russian attack on Ukraine and that scientists would develop a COVID vaccine faster than initially expected.
The issue of how the bank communicates is almost certainly a part of the report of the RBA review which the Treasurer will soon release. It will be interesting to see if it addresses how media reporting of these communications can be improved.
It must be so tough to be a vet, especially with the current staff shortages.
I reckon that works for people's health too - try not to ignore potential problems but get things checked out straight away.
