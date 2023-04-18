The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: It's high time good driving records receive some reward

By Letters to the Editor
Updated April 19 2023 - 9:36am, first published April 18 2023 - 10:30am
As police urge motorists to drive to the conditions, one reader wants good driving records to be recognised on licences. Picture by Shutterstock
Recognise good driving records

It is time to have a driver's licence category that acknowledges good driving records. No insurance claims, no penalties, should be rewarded and a target for all drivers to aim for.

