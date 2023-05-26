Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by car outside Soden's Hotel

A pedestrian has been seriously hurt and a driver taken to hospital for blood tests after a crash in Albury.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of David and Wilson streets, outside Soden's Hotel, about 5.40pm on Thursday.
A 19-year-old was hit by a car and was taken to Albury hospital in a serious but stable condition.
A 58-year-old male driver was also taken to the hospital and will undergo tests.
"The vehicle was seized by police for mechanical examination," a spokesman said on Friday.
