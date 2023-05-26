The Border Mail
Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by car outside Soden's Hotel

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 26 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 4:00pm
A pedestrian has been seriously hurt and a driver taken to hospital for blood tests after a crash in Albury.

