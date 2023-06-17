The Border Mail
Albury woman Jedda Lee Freyer found safe and well by police

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 18 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 9:30am
Albury police have found a woman missing since Friday, June 16, safe and well.
UPDATE

An Albury woman reported missing two days ago has been found safe well by police.

