A 2500-kilometre bike ride was not only something Wassim Saliba knew he could be proud of, but a "tremendous" way to raise money for a worthy cause.
All proceeds were earmarked for The Carevan Foundation, a Border charity that feeds homeless and disadvantaged people.
The pair had intended to cover almost 4000 kilometres but Mr Saliba was forced to cut the trip short because of "technical issues" with his bike.
But the journey, he said, was nonetheless "epic, and quite awesome".
"The 4000km would have been even a bit more epic," he said.
"But time ran out and I had some problems with my bike, which got considerably worse.
"I managed to get a lift back onto the Eyre Highway, and then I pushed on my wonky wheels for another 40 kilometres to Wudinna," he said.
"By then I did not want to risk pushing on and breaking down completely in the middle of nowhere."
After changing his position to the other side of the road to try to hitch a lift, it took around two-and-a-half hours for three cars to go by - and none stopped.
But Mr Saliba said fate then intervened when one of the cars that had passed turned around, so he managed to make it home thanks to a "couple of nice blokes with a caravan".
IN THE NEWS:
"One of the blokes shouted out 'Are you OK?'. I explained that I am broken down and needed a lift to Port Augusta; to my relief he agreed to take me."
After chatting with the driver, Mr Saliba learned that he was heading to Eden, near Canberra, and would be stopping in Albury.
"What were the chances?" Mr Saliba said. "Fifteen hundred kilometres away from home and I'm inside this vehicle and they were going through my town with or without me."
Carevan's Jacqui Partington said Mr Saliba's trip was not easy, "but he took on the challenge".
"He has a big heart and his humility around the whole situation is to be admired," she said.
