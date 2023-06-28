A reigning club best and fairest might have played his last game.
Sam Martyn will live in Madrid, Spain, which has 300 days of sun a year.
"It's been a long time coming, I'm pumped, it's going to be a lot of fun, really looking forward to the new challenge," he revealed after Myrtleford's loss to Lavington in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Martyn joined the Saints last season from Goulburn Valley outfit Benalla, where he's a premiership player (2015) and league Morrison medallist (2018).
He won the best and fairest, by a vote from fellow recruit Simon Curtis, but told the club after the season he was unlikely to play, at least the majority of the year, as the structural engineer was hoping to have the move overseas confirmed by Christmas.
However, there was a delay and when the Saints asked him if he wanted to play until he leaves, they were delighted when he agreed.
Martyn didn't rule out playing one last game when the Saints host Albury in round 11 on Saturday, July 1, but he would obviously have to weigh up the pros and cons, given the adventure ahead.
"It's been great, I've enjoyed it, I didn't think I'd play any games," he suggested.
Martyn had 17 touches against the Panthers and was quizzed if that's his farewell to football.
"Potentially, I really don't know what the future holds."
Martyn was one of the league's best on-ballers, with his 11 contested possessions - the game's equal fourth highest - typifying his ball-winning ability.
Meanwhile, a Saint started his senior career against Lavington.
Toby Cossor is 205cms and 110kgs - and he's only 18.
"I played basketball with the (Albury Wodonga) Bandits (in NBL1) and was selected for Vic Country under 20s, but I lost the enjoyment of the game," he revealed.
"I'm from Myrtleford and they were really welcoming."
