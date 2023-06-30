The Border Mail
Yarrawonga recruit Dylan Conway plans to debut against Wodonga Raiders

By Andrew Moir
June 30 2023 - 7:00pm
Dylan Conway (centre) kicked three goals in Williamstown's 2015 grand final win.
Yarrawonga's mid-season recruit is planning to play his first game on July 15 in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

