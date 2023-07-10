The Border Mail
Graffiti on Wangaratta-Yarrawonga Road wiped before road repaired

By Ted Howes
July 10 2023 - 5:00pm
Graffiti on Wangaratta-Yarrawonga Road near Bundalong, just metres from a damaged section of bitumen described as "extremely dangerous. Pictures supplied
Graffiti on Wangaratta-Yarrawonga Road near Bundalong, just metres from a damaged section of bitumen described as "extremely dangerous. Pictures supplied

Graffiti scrawled on a road linking Bundalong to Wangaratta begging for a damaged section of bitumen to be repaired was covered about a month before the road was fixed.

