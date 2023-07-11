Border residents will soon be able to fly directly to Canberra, with flights starting from next month.
On Tuesday, Newcastle-based airline FlyPelican announced direct flights between Albury and Canberra from August 28, with one-way journeys starting from $179.
The trial will run for six months, with flights operating every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for our business community," Albury mayor Kylie King said.
"We have such diverse industries in Albury-Wodonga and surrounds, so to have that direct access to the nation's capital with everything that that entails from a business and economic perspective, is just great.
"But the flipside is the leisure market, this is great for those who want to go and explore Canberra, or for Canberrans who want to visit us.
"It's a wonderful opportunity to trial the service and I really hope both locals and those from the ACT take advantage of it."
It is the first time direct flights from Albury to Canberra will be available since 2012, when Brindabella Airlines dumped its service.
"The re-establishment of this crucial route is a testament to the tireless efforts of the Albury Airport team, working hand-in-hand with Canberra Airport and FlyPelican to make it a reality," Cr King said.
"Their commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and responding to the needs of our community is truly commendable."
FlyPelican chief executive Marty Hawley expects the service to "thrive".
"Whether for business or leisure, travellers can now experience seamless connectivity, indulge in remarkable landscapes, and immerse themselves in the vibrant culture that defines both cities."
The new service means Border residents will now be able to fly direct to six major cities: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and the Sunshine Coast.
Canberra Airport managing director Stephen Byron said he was "excited to connect Canberrans with the Albury region, a truly remarkable regional city sat upon the historic banks of the Murray".
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
