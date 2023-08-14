The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Political parties choose candidates to suit them, not the public

By Letters to the Editor
August 14 2023 - 10:30am
Eighty-five year old pensioner, Barry Cole, received a $23,000 robodebt from the government and was part of the robodebt class action. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Flawed focus for candidate choice

Regarding Robodebt: Suppose you ran a fairly large company and you needed a highly qualified administrator. A person walks in the door interested in the job and tells you they hardly have any experience but the pay sounds really good and the job sounds appealing. Several other highly qualified staff who have highly reputable reputations also apply. Who would you choose?

