One of the Border's most extraordinary sporting careers is about to end.
Having made more than 700 senior appearances across six decades, Raquel Vogel played her final home game for St Pats on Sunday at the age of 55.
Vogel was given a guard of honour as she took the field at her beloved Alexandra Park for the last time, with team-mates, friends, family and the opposition lining up to pay their respects to a legend of the women's game before she burst through the banner.
"I was extremely humbled and completely surprised," Vogel said.
"I had mixed emotions.
"I've been with the club for quite some time and it validates just how special this club is - the players, committee, volunteers and supporters.
"It just encapsulates why I've stayed at the club for so many years.
"It's not a sad day because I can see myself getting back to the club and being there as a volunteer and a coach."
A playing career which started back in 1979 saw Vogel named AWFA Star Player in 2000 and she helped St Pats to cup final glory in 2006, winning multiple club best-and-fairests and continuing to play in Division 1 until the club withdrew its side ahead of this season.
Vogel, who represented the Riverina over a number of years, has played 11 matches in Division 2 this year but felt the time was finally right to hang up the boots.
"I've been working on my exit strategy for 5-10 years," Vogel said.
"The girls laugh at me, they say I've had more comebacks than Johnnie Farnham and each year I say 'this is my last' but you want to leave the club in a healthier position.
"I just thought now is the right time.
"We've got a really good group of diverse players, a variety of ages, who have indicated they're coming back next year plus we'll hopefully regain a Division 1 team.
"You can't play forever; the mind wants to get to the ball but your speed does tend to go a bit.
"I'm really proud, I've forged some amazing friendships and I will never forget those people who have been there through my journey."
Vogel's longevity in the sport speaks volumes for her unwavering passion.
"I think it is more than just a game," she said.
"It's really about connection to community, it's a sense of belonging.
"Coaches and committee members come and go but I've been fortunate to be able to see some young girls develop into young ladies.
"I've seen them grow and that's been one of the most rewarding things.
"Sport gives everybody so much in the sense that it teaches you a lot about yourself but it also builds resilience and mental fortitude, particularly in times of adversity.
"A lot of people class achievement as silverware, how many awards you've won as a team or an individual but I think the reward is the relationships you build.
"The skills around playing sport are life skills.
"You meet people from all walks of life and they're a part of you.
"I love the game, I love the club and the people that have come and gone and who are still there."
Female football around Albury-Wodonga is almost unrecognisable from the start of Vogel's career, when St Pats was one of five clubs involved in the formation of the Albury-Wodonga Women's Association - a separate entity to the existing men's competition.
"Back then, I had three options: hockey, basketball and netball," Vogel said.
"But soccer allowed me to be a bit more aggressive, to play hard.
"It has massively changed from then to now; you only have to look at how much traction the Matildas have got, it's just amazing.
"Not only have I been to a few games but you see the vision on TV and the crowds and you think 'wow, they've really inspired a nation.'
"I'm really excited about coming back to the club and seeing more young ladies wanting to front up and try soccer.
"I think it's wonderful for women's sport."
So with one more admiring glance at Vogel's impressive past, what about the future of football not only at St Pats but across AWFA more broadly?
"I really hope the traction of soccer builds on the momentum of the Matildas," Vogel said.
"We're in a bit of a lull with recruiting at the moment so I'm certainly hoping that inspires people to come down and try.
"There's some exceptionally talented women in AWFA at the moment and I would like to see each club do more for women and put more priority for enhancing the women within their own club.
"I hope we'll get back to the full contingent of Division 1 and Division 2 women but also that we start to develop our young girls through the under-12s, under-14s and that they've got an opportunity to transition into the senior women's competition with some support."
