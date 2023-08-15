The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Hockey

Hockey Albury-Wodonga division one results from Sunday, August 13

August 15 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sherren Latta, of Norths-Wombats, and Falcons' Carly Cremer keep up the pace in their division one women's battle. Picture supplied
Sherren Latta, of Norths-Wombats, and Falcons' Carly Cremer keep up the pace in their division one women's battle. Picture supplied

Norths-Wombats and Falcons played out a 1-all draw in the top of the table Hockey Albury-Wodonga division one women's clash on Sunday, August 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.