Norths-Wombats and Falcons played out a 1-all draw in the top of the table Hockey Albury-Wodonga division one women's clash on Sunday, August 13.
Falcons scored within minutes via a Jade Mann converted short corner but Norths-Wombats then settled into the game in what became a tight tussle.
Both midfields were strong through Kate Bardy for Falcons and Brooke Johnson for Norths-Wombats.
Sherren Latta tied up the game, converting a short corner for Norths-Wombats.
Alison Hogarth and Avie Liley threatened all day up forward for Falcons, but were held tight by the defence of Gabby Swaby and Karla McBroom.
Third and fourth placed CR United and Wodonga produced a close contest.
Higher placed United came away with a 2-0 win that will move them up to second on the ladder, equalising Falcons on points.
The game was full of quick turnovers, with the ball moving swiftly end to end.
This kept the goal keepers on their toes with Georgia Martin, the goal keeper for Wodonga, facing up to a penalty flick and making a brilliant save.
The best players for CR United were Zoe James and Taylah Storer while Mikala Osmond and Ruby Kane, of Wodonga, both had strong games for their team.
There was a general bye for the division one men's competition.
