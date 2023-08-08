Wodonga started attacking from the first whistle against Magpies in the Hockey Albury-Wodonga division one men's competition on Sunday, August 6.
A two-goal lead had been established by quarter time.
The Magpies defence was pushed all game and goal keeper Logan Wilford was kept busy by the Wodonga forwards.
The goals kept coming for Wodonga, which finished with a 5-0 win. The goal scorers were Ethan Albon (2), Josh Pritchard (2) and Brayden Mulrooney.
The Norths vs Wombats match proved a high scoring affair in warm conditions.
The goals were shared around between the Norths team with Jason Smead (2), Larry Simpson, Ian Beath and Brandon Purtell all helping Norths over the line in a 5-3 victory.
CR United and Falcons fought out a close game with scores tied at half-time.
A late surge by CR United secured a 3-1 win.
CR United's goal scorers were Henry Macqueen (2) and Shaun Moore while Brodie Hamilton scored for Falcons.
In division one women, Magpies and Wodonga produced an end to end game that saw Wodonga come out on top 3-2.
A dominant display by Falcons saw the team soar to top spot on the ladder with a 1-0 win over CR United.
A goal late in the game, one minute into the last quarter, by Kate Bardy was the only score as best on ground, CR United's goal keeper Taylah Storer, kept her team in the contest, saving many goals.
