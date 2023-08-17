A man accused of a crime spree across the Albury and North East regions was then mistakenly released from jail due to an admin error before a high speed police pursuit hours later.
Tom McLean was accidentally released from custody in March after an error by a magistrate.
He had serious charges pending, including a break-in, driving stolen cars, trying to get money using a stolen cheque book, thefts, using a false name to rent a motel room which was badly damaged, and a string of other offences.
McLean didn't apply for bail in court in March, but a document calling for his release was sent to his prison and he was freed on March 7.
The Wodonga court this week heard a magistrate may have typed "F" to fix bail, rather than "N" for no bail applied for.
After the mistake, it's alleged McLean and his partner were involved in a high-speed pursuit through Pakenham in a silver Volkswagen Golf with false plates on March 8.
The court heard the police air wing could view McLean with a short sleeve shirt showing his distinctive sleeve tattoo about 4.30pm.
It's alleged he drove at high speed, including hitting 140km/h in an 80km/h zone as he weaved in and out of traffic, before fleeing into the Fountain Gate shopping centre.
The pair were arrested.
McLean was again released, with plans to issue a court summons at a later date.
The earlier mistake to release him later became apparent.
He was taken back into custody at Wangaratta police station after attending to pick up personal items, having spent two days at large.
Detective Senior Constable Brianna Gibson said within 12 hours of his release, McLean was "committing very serious offending, putting the safety and lives of the community at risk".
He was in custody after allegedly having possession of a stolen chequebook, which was taken from the Old Empire Hotel in Wahgunyah in November, and writing cheques.
It's alleged $91,504 was attempted to be obtained using the cheques, with attempts made to move money into McLean and his mates' accounts.
An account was allegedly made with stolen identity documents, with physical deposits made in Albury and Wodonga and online.
It's alleged McLean was filmed on CCTV depositing a cheque.
Amongst other offences, McLean is accused of driving a car that had been stolen from the Ovens Ford dealership in Wangaratta at Barnawartha on January 3.
He was allegedly spotted in a stolen red Volkswagen at Birallee on January 9, and allegedly tried to steal number plates on High Street soon after.
He was allegedly seen driving while banned from a family member's Jason Circuit home on January 17, and allegedly drove a stolen Mazda utility later that month across the North East.
McLean and his girlfriend allegedly broke into the Harrietville Snowline Hotel on January 28, taking a cigarette vending machine, fundraising tin and bottle of vodka worth a combined $3080.
Fuel was stolen from the nearby caravan park about the same time, and McLean allegedly stole items from multiple cars in Bright on February 3.
McLean and his girlfriend were arrested later that day at the Harrietville Caravan Park, with various stolen property allegedly found, including the stolen Mazda ute.
The vehicle contained a jemmy bar allegedly used in the hotel break-in.
Detective Senior Constable Gibson said McLean had a major drug problem and no bail conditions would alleviate her concerns.
His lawyer sought McLean be bailed to Odyssey House in Bairnsdale.
Magistrate Ian Watkins agreed to release him on Tuesday next week, on the proviso he head straight to the rehab centre.
"If he does not take advantage of this opportunity, he might be in custody for a lot longer," Mr Watkins said.
