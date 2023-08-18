The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North East fire fighters return after fighting fires in Canada

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
August 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Welcome back Dad" - Ovens firie Casey Healy gets a warm welcome from his daughters Isla, 3, and Asher, 2. Picture by Tara Trewhella
"Welcome back Dad" - Ovens firie Casey Healy gets a warm welcome from his daughters Isla, 3, and Asher, 2. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Six North East Victorian firefighters returned home from Canada's devastating wildfires to a heroes' welcome on Friday, with emotional scenes at Albury airport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.