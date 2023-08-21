The Border Mail
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren slams funding for Albury hospital work

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
August 21 2023 - 9:00pm
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren speaks to interested citizens at a consultation session held at his city's White Box Rise shopping centre earlier this year about plans for a revamped Albury hospital.
GOVERNMENT funding flagged for the upgrade of Albury hospital is "entirely inadequate", Wodonga's mayor has told his council's August 2023 meeting.

