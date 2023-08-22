ROADSIDE pine trees, neighbouring the Wodonga Tennis Centre, are leaving the city's council with a $5000 clean-up bill each year.
The cost was revealed by mayor Ron Mildren, who expects the 18 conifers on Lawrence Street to be lopped and removed by the end of September.
The civic leader outlined the trees' fate at the council meeting on Monday August 21, 2023, in response to a letter in The Border Mail earlier that day from Baranduda resident Bernie Datson who complained of a lack of communication about the pines.
Cr Mildren said the tennis club first expressed frustration with the trees more than 15 years ago and before May 2020 there had been funding for the razing of the trees.
"We had some cost overruns....that resulted in the money from the tree removal being taken off that project and put to the shortfall on the bridge," Cr Mildren said.
"Council has been paying somewhere in the order of $5000 a year for cleaning up the mess that comes about.
"Pine needles, pine cones and the litter that comes from all of that has got on to the tennis courts and been a real bugbear.
"That's why we've taken the line now that it's time to remove the trees."
Lawrence Street resident Rose Bishop, who lives opposite the pines, welcomed the trees' demise, saying "I'd like them pulled down yesterday".
"You're forever picking up needles and cockatoos pick the pine cones off and when I'm sitting out in the front yard you hear someone saying 'ow, ow' and a pine cone has hit their head," Ms Bishop said.
"When it's windy you see the whole road and footpaths covered in crap."
Another resident, who did not want to be named, said pine needles and cones filled her spouting.
Midweek women's tennis secretary Helen Milton was delighted at the prospect of the conifers coming down.
"We're thrilled about that, the curator is forever cleaning up all the pine cones and they are a hazard," Mrs Milton said.
Wodonga Croquet Club president Bev Zuber has her members play on the courts.
She said the pine debris was a "nuisance" with the needles on the ground interfering with the trajectory of croquet balls.
Despite their opposition to the pines, those who spoke to The Border Mail all wanted replacement trees planted along the strip between the courts and Lawrence Street.
Cr Mildren said there would be consultation with relevant parties, including nearby residents, about what is done to the stretch.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.