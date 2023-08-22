A Table Top man was allegedly more than three times the legal drink-driving limit when his vehicle was involved in a collision that killed a teenage girl.
Daniel Brendon Hosie stands accused of having a blood alcohol content of 0.169 when the crash happened in Thurgoona on the evening of May 20.
The reading, Albury Local Court has been told, was garnered from a vial of blood taken from Hosie at Albury hospital in the wake of the crash.
This resulted in police laying four more charges against Hosie, 46, when he appeared before Albury court registrar Wendy Howard on Tuesday, August 22.
Once again, Hosie made no comment during a brief mention of his case as part of the court list callover just after 9am.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Casey Braz said the brief of evidence for Hosie's case had not yet been served on the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Sergeant Braz said another two to three weeks would be required to obtain the final two statements required.
"I'd say 99.9 per cent of the brief will be served on the next occasion," he said.
Hosie has now been charged with driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
The other additional charges are aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death and two counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
The occasioning death charge states that this dangerous driving was aggravated in that "at the time of impact, the said Daniel Hosie was driving the vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor".
The charge further alleges that this occurred "in circumstances of aggravation, to wit, the said Daniel Hosie had in his blood the prescribed concentration of alcohol (of a) reading (of) 0.169".
Hosie previously was charged also with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, three counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, cause bodily harm by misconduct, three counts of negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and not keep left of dividing lane.
It has been alleged that his vehicle, a Ford Ranger, crossed to the wrong side of the road immediately before the collision took place about 6pm.
Miss Ball's sister, Julia Ball, 20, her father and partner injured were in the crash.
Julia Ball had to be flown to Melbourne's The Alfred hospital, where she underwent five operations in the ensuing week.
The case against Hosie will be next mentioned on September 26. His bail was continued.
