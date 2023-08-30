A domestic violence victim who started an OnlyFans page provided erotic images to her former partner, unaware it was the man on the other end.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard the victim was protected by a court order taken out against the man.
But when she launched her OnlyFans - typically used for paid sexual content - she was unaware a subscriber was her former partner.
She began regularly exchanging multiple messages with the man, who used the name "Chris" on the platform, from August to November last year.
The woman took images of herself in clothes and underwear, showing skin.
She received a video of the man masturbating over one of her photos.
The woman eventually became suspicious that it could have been her former partner, and the father of her children, on the other end.
Documents obtained during family law proceedings suggested the user could have been her former partner and information was sought from OnlyFans which revealed his true identity.
The woman told the court she felt shock, confusion, fear and a "weird sense of betrayal".
"My consent was taken from me," she said.
"In that moment I felt like I couldn't breathe."
She said she felt her skull was "going to shatter into a million pieces".
The woman spent nearly 18 minutes telling the court about the incident, family violence, and an assault the man committed on their daughter.
The father had gone to smack the primary school aged girl on October 16 last year, unaware she had a toothbrush in her mouth.
He hit the toothbrush, causing a puncture but no permanent damage.
The woman said she lived in fear of the man.
"My ability to feel safe inside my own home has been taken from me," she said.
The woman said she had changed her passwords and home security and felt scared by simple things, like taking the bins out.
The mother said her world "came crashing down around me".
Lawyer Eva Medcraft said her client believed OnlyFans was anonymous.
"It was completely silly and stupid, he made an error in judgement," she said.
"He should have made a better decision."
Ms Medcraft said there wasn't criminal intent when he disciplined his daughter.
The man also appeared in court after performing a 100 metre wheelie on his unroadworthy motorbike in front of Wodonga police.
Officers spotted the man at 100kmh on Elkington Road on March 3.
Magistrate Ian Watkins noted the man had no priors but the offences, which included breach of intervention order and assault, were really serious.
He ordered a pre-sentence report with the matter to return to court in October.
