The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bandiana Primary School students' win state award for dance competition

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated August 31 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students took part in three different dances representing topics on first women being Indigenous, women in workforce and women in the Australian Defence Force. Picture by Tara Trewhella.
Students took part in three different dances representing topics on first women being Indigenous, women in workforce and women in the Australian Defence Force. Picture by Tara Trewhella.

A Border school has taken the top prize in a performance competition that encourages women to "step up, make change and take leadership".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.