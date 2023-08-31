A Border school has taken the top prize in a performance competition that encourages women to "step up, make change and take leadership".
The Bandiana Primary School students' dance - Australia - The Changing Role of Women and Empowerment - was their winning Victoria-wide entry in the recent Wakakirri Story-Dance competition.
The group of 24 students have been busy practising their piece that tells the story of change through dance.
Bandiana principal Donna Wright said it was about teaching the concept of being a woman to the younger generation so that they could be more understanding of developing culture, as well as learning about how that had evolved over time.
"I think for young girls particularly, it's a terrific message," she said.
Ms Wright said the school would bid for the national award by performing at The Clocktower Centre in Moonee Ponds.
But regardless of how they did, the girls were "very excited to have won the state award".
Ms Wright said the students were all very enthusiastic.
"It's quite unique, what we're doing," she said.
"It becomes much more authentic when you are teaching things like history and women empowerment. For these children to be actively involved in dance, that makes the storytelling much more authentic and you can see how excited they are."
She said it was great to have a close team working together to ensure the dance ran smoothly, with choreographer Anita Valta and costume designer Jodie Colombera working closely.
Year 6 student Lincoln Robin was excited to show The Border Mail a preview of the dance.
As the only boy in the group, he said he felt fortunate to be able to spread the message.
The 12-year-old said it was an "awesome experience".
"When I get on stage I take one big breath and off I go," Lincoln said.
Fellow student Isabella Currell said she really enjoyed dancing with her peers on stage.
Year 5 student Stella Price agreed, describing the experience as "loads of fun".
Ms Wright said it was great exposure for a "country school to be at a state level - we're pretty excited".
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.