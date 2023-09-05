The Border Mail
Ryan Park, Mary-Anne Thomas headed for Albury to talk hospital

By Anthony Bunn
Updated September 5 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:00pm
The new emergency services department emerges at Albury hospital to the east of the existing main entrance. Picture by Mark Jesser
THE NSW and Victorian health ministers are scheduled to visit Albury on Wednesday, September 6, to further discuss the $558 million hospital upgrade proposed for the Border.

