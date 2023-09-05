THE NSW and Victorian health ministers are scheduled to visit Albury on Wednesday, September 6, to further discuss the $558 million hospital upgrade proposed for the Border.
It will be the first appearance in the city of NSW Health Minister Ryan Park who was sworn into the role following the Labor Party winning the state election in March.
He will be joined by his Victorian counterpart Mary-Anne Thomas, who last visited in October as part of the delegation which announced the redevelopment of Albury hospital.
Details of the visit by the two Labor health ministers are unclear but they are slated to be at the Albury hospital where a new emergency department is now being constructed.
Benambra MP Bill Tilley hopes the visit will bring details of what is involved with the new clinical services building.
"Let's hope the ministers can give us some clarity on what's in this mystery tower," Mr Tilley said.
"There are so many rumours swirling around about bed numbers.
"We can't be going backwards - we know we don't have enough beds now and the clinical services plans show what we need in the future.
"If they suddenly produce a new plan that is the status quo, I'd say what's the point, the community will say what's the point and the cynics would say, 'I told you so'."
"I haven't locked in a date yet but I'll liaise with the local member (Albury MP Justin Clancy) and with the local health district about making sure that it's at a time when I think I can get a proper understanding of what we're looking at," Mr Park said.
"But more importantly, for me, what the community is saying to us around that redevelopment ... this is an important project, it's a significant project, it's a big project and and I want to make sure it's done right.
"I don't want to rush down there too early, I want to make sure the community's had an opportunity to have their say into that process, but I will be down there in coming months."
She told the duo they were wasting their time campaigning for a greater hospital redevelopment than the one already proposed.
Ms Thomas also met Mr Tilley last week and expressed no interest in altering the health infrastructure plan for the Twin Cities which will result in the closure of the Wodonga hospital.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.