A FORUM that "genuinely" presents both sides of the Indigenous Voice to parliament debate will be staged by the Liberal Party.
The event will be held at Wangaratta's CWA Hall from 7pm on Tuesday September 26 with Albury priest Father Peter MacLeod-Miller moderating.
The speakers are pro-Voice advocates Damien Freeman and Sean Gordon, of Uphold & Recognise which is part of the official 'yes' campaign, Victorian Liberal senator Sarah Henderson and Wesley Aird, of the Centre for Indigenous Training.
The Liberal Party's Indi federal electorate conference chair Tony Schneider said he was keen to convene a session that was even-handed.
"What we wanted to do is run a forum that genuinely presented both sides of the question," Mr Schneider said.
"Every other forum that has been held around the area has ended up being an echo chamber with a bunch of 'no' proponents or 'yes' proponents sitting on the stage talking to the converted.
"This is a forum with a difference with two supporters of the 'yes' case, one supporter of the 'no' case (Senator Henderson) and one who is neutral and not trying to push one side or the other (Mr Aird)."
Mr Schneider added "we didn't want to brand it as a Liberal event, that's why we've got Father MacLeod-Miller to moderate it".
The Anglican minister has previously said he would not be supporting the Voice but remained open to persuasion and has attended Wodonga forums on the issue involving Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney and leading 'no' campaigner Warren Mundine.
In that context, Father MacLeod-Miller hopes the event at Wangaratta will be more all-embracing as the country prepares for the October 14 Voice referendum.
"I think those forums have been of very little benefit because there's only been one side presented," he said.
"That says something fairly disappointing about the openness of people to other ideas.
"By presenting both sides hopefully it will be far more balanced and less heated."
The event will be ticketed with an admission price of $10 and proceeds to be given to a charity likely to have an Indigenous connection.
For more details on attending you can contact Mr Schneider on 0414 974 965.
