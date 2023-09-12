Wangaratta veteran Michael Newton remains hopeful, rather than confident of facing Albury in Sunday's preliminary final.
The 36-year-old missed last weekend's 17-point win over Wodonga in the first semi-final.
"I pulled up sore after the Albury game and couldn't quite get up," he outlined.
Newton missed six weeks after he injured his right knee against Albury on July 22.
He had a Baker's cyst, which had burst, and wasn't able to play until the swelling had subsided.
Newton was asked if the knee was the sole injury which prevented him facing Wodonga.
"It's a few things," he said.
"Yeah, I'll be right (for Albury), well, hopefully."
Newton has played 10 of the Pies' 18 games, kicking 33 goals.
He blasted 10 against North Albury in a vintage performance, but it was his five against Albury in the qualifying final loss which signalled how important he remains to the Pies' premiership hopes.
Wangaratta was without two of its three power forwards in Newton and coach Ben Reid against the Bulldogs, with the latter not returning after undergoing bicep surgery.
The other member of the 'tall timber' in Callum Moore kicked two goals, but he also spent time in the ruck, with long-time defender Mat Grossman making the most of a rare opportunity forward to land a match-high four goals.
Wangaratta will start slight outsiders against Albury at Wodonga Raiders' Birallee Park, but will take confidence from the win over a gritty Wodonga, along with the Tigers' inaccurate 4.15 display against Yarrawonga in the second semi-final.
