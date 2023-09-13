A NEW casual eatery has sprung up in the heart of Albury out of the demise of Glenbosch on Dean in August.
John and George Bar and Grill had a soft launch on Friday.
It is operated by a Border partnership including the Glenbosch team, which started the fine dining restaurant, Glenbosch on Dean, in January.
Glenbosch owner Nika Bester said there were a number of reasons for the shift from the degustation menu model to a casual eatery.
She said they could not secure a NSW cellar door licence to help offset the costs of running a fine dining operation and the nine-course degustation catered for fewer patrons.
"We're sad that it didn't take off," she said.
"But John and George will have something that will appeal to everyone.
"It's casual dining with an emphasis on steaks and kids are welcome."
Executive chef Christiaan de Jongh, who moved to the North East from Cape Town last June, said the new menu would reflect modern Australian fare.
With eight years in hospitality including a 2-star Michelin restaurant, he said there were many similarities between food culture in South Africa and Australia.
"John and George will be a shout out to regional farmers too," he said.
"We're showcasing produce within a 100 kilometre radius of the Border."
Menu highlights include Moroccan lamb shank with couscous; bush burger with bushranger chips; and a classic chicken parmi.
Among the steak offerings are strip loin, scotch, eye fillet and tomahawk.
For those confused about portion size, there is a Shazza (200 grams) and Bazza (350 grams) guide. Your choice!
Mrs Bester said the eatery's name, John and George, was a nod to Australian history.
John Macarthur and Major George Johnston organised an armed takeover on NSW Government House in January 1808.
"It comes from the Rum Rebellion," Mrs Bester said.
"John and George challenged the government over the illicit trade of rum (Australia's first and only military coup)."
In line with the brand, Thursday night at John and George will be Rum and Ribs Night.
Located opposite Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga on Dean Street, Mrs Bester said their playful approach to dining gave them more versatility.
She said often cinema-goers would call in and want a quick bite before a movie.
"Now we can offer that," she said.
"We'll still do monthly degustation events on the farm at Beechworth.
"Chris will put together those 16-course menus; people can still experience our theatrical fine dining."
