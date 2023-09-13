The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal
What's on

John and George Bar and Grill evolves from Glenbosch on Dean in Albury

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated September 13 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John and George Bar and Grill team, from left, Nika Bester, Jaymor Ongican, Charlize Lotter, Nino Christopher Kairuz and Christiaan de Jongh. Picture by James Wiltshire
John and George Bar and Grill team, from left, Nika Bester, Jaymor Ongican, Charlize Lotter, Nino Christopher Kairuz and Christiaan de Jongh. Picture by James Wiltshire

A NEW casual eatery has sprung up in the heart of Albury out of the demise of Glenbosch on Dean in August.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.