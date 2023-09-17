BELOVED Australian rapper 360 is back on tour but doing things differently.
He will bring his electrifying stage presence and extensive touring chops to regional Australia in November for Part 1 of his 12-date Back To Life regional tour.
After the fully sold-out first official run of shows in just under six years in June, 360's extensive upcoming tour will kick off on Friday, November 3, bringing him to Beer Deluxe Albury on Thursday, November 23.
360, better known as Matt Colwell, said he was now learning to prioritise his health on tour.
He said a decade ago he would have relied on a cocktail of alcohol and drugs to stay the course.
"As much as I love touring, it's always been quite taxing both physically and mentally in the past," he said.
"So, since returning after a long break, I made sure to put my health before anything else.
"I kept the last tour to one to two shows per week, which isn't a lot at all, just to ease into it and dip my toes in so-to-speak and see how I went.
"All went well, so this time I'm upping it to three shows per week; this will be more gruelling so I decided to do a month of touring through November, have a month off through December and then finish off Part 2 early next year, rather than doing them all back to back.
"I used to never care about my health and wellbeing, at least not like I do now.
"Now I follow a strict regime, I have to hit the gym for an intense workout on show days, I follow a strict routine before each show to warm up too.
"I could achieve more if I went all out doing five shows a week and fitting in as much travel as possible over multiple months, but for me that's a quick way to burnout."
An ARIA Award-winning, multi-platinum pioneer, 360 has never been one to do anything in halves, with the rapper swiftly cementing himself on the Australian scene via his 2008 debut album What You See Is What You Get, before the game-changing 2011 release Falling & Flying catapulted him into a whole new stratosphere.
An accident in 2010 almost upended the release of Falling & Flying while Colwell's battle with addiction and mental health issues plagued him in later years.
"I'm working with a mentor," Colwell said.
"I'm always someone who goes 100 per cent; I never took a week off but when I learnt to do that I was completely rejuvenated and I wrote better music.
"My creativity is like a soaking sponge; I used to be in the studio all of the time wringing the sponge of every drop of creativity.
"Once you figure it out, (the value in rest and rejuvenation) you work better."
Having grown up in a sports-driven family in Melbourne, Colwell said he was focused on basketball.
He said music was only a hobby and never something he considered as a career.
"My vision started going blurry when I was 18 or 19; I got an eye condition which left me blind in my right eye," he said.
"That killed my drive to play basketball.
"I struggled doing things I'm not passionate about; I failed high school.
"My music career took off in my early 20s; it's something I never take for granted."
Fans can expect unapologetic and heartfelt storytelling this tour from an artist who can tackle any style and make it his own.
"It had been about six years since my last tour, so there were a few cobwebs to shake off but once it got going it was super fun to be back up there," Colwell said.
"I'm keen to see how the new songs go down in each town we play, to see what connects the most.
"Also, it will be nice to get out of the Melbourne cold for a bit!
"Expect a banging set chock full of new songs, old classics, mixtape bangers, forgotten bangers and more. I've got a few tricks up the sleeve that people won't be expecting."
Tickets to the Back To Life Regional Tour Part 1 are on sale from 360music.com.au.
