The Border Mail
Home/Video/Entertainment
What's on

Australian rapper 360 brings Back To Life regional tour to Albury this spring

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
September 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
360's extensive upcoming tour will kick off on Friday, November 3, bringing him to Beer Deluxe Albury on Thursday, November 23.
360's extensive upcoming tour will kick off on Friday, November 3, bringing him to Beer Deluxe Albury on Thursday, November 23.

BELOVED Australian rapper 360 is back on tour but doing things differently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Entertainment
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.