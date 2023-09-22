The Border Mail
Obituary

Wodonga Middle Years College principal Maree Cribbes dies, aged 49

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
September 23 2023 - 7:00am
A North East teacher who saw the best in everyone and more often than not brought it out of them has died.

