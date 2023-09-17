Amidst the smell of gunpowder and the shattering of clay pigeons, women are making their mark in the world of shooting.
Around 85 women attended the Women on Target event hosted by the Sporting Shooters Victoria Wodonga branch at the SSAA Wodonga Rifle Range on Saturday, September 16.
The aim of the event was to introduce women to various shooting disciplines and reshape their perspectives around firearms.
Border resident and Country Women's Association member Emma Sorgdrager said she enjoyed the day so much she would become a member at the range.
"I was off to buy a second-hand kayak this afternoon, but I've changed my mind," she said.
"I think I need to redirect my spending because I've found another hobby."
During the event, participants had the opportunity to try their hand at shooting clay targets using handguns, rifles and shotguns.
"It was great because it wasn't as intimidating to try something that we've never tried before, which is also a male-dominated sport, with similar women," Mrs Sorgdrager said.
Event coordinator Lee-Anne Romans said the day was about introducing women to shooting in a safe and controlled environment.
"If mum sees that it is safe and good fun, then we can get the kids to join and we can keep the sport growing, make it a family event, and keep it alive," she said.
"And with women-only events like this, the women feel safe because they don't feel like they are being judged and they're not nervous about not getting the shot - they don't have to feel pressured and they can have an absolute ball."
Ms Romans, who has been involved with the Sporting Shooters' Association of Australia for 10 years, said she has seen more and more women flock to the sport in recent years.
"My favourite part is seeing a woman hit the target for the first time," she said.
"You can see the excitement on their faces and how liberated they feel."
"And women are actually a better shot than men because the women actually listen, and that's why they shoot a better target and have a better aim."
