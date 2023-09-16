AS A teenager growing up in the southern Riverina, Tara Trewhella was well aware others her age were doing it tough.
Her family was big supporters of Country Hope, a charity that supported children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
Trewhella's grandfather, Kevin McKinnon, helped run annual camps for those young people at Tocumwal.
Trewhella, herself, was always on board when those camps rolled around in the mid-2000s.
"It was part of the lexicon of our family," she said.
"Country Hope is coming and we'll be there to help.
"In the mid-2000s, Meningococcal disease was a big problem and there were kids who didn't have legs.
"I remember a little girl who just had caps below her knees."
Having formed in 2003 to support Riverina families of children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses, Country Hope has support centres at Albury, Wagga and Griffith.
IN THE NEWS:
Now living in Wodonga, Trewhella said she didn't need much encouragement to join the charity's On Key 4 Kids fundraiser this year.
The Border Mail photographer and owner of TrewBella Photography will team up with mentor Craig Quilliam to learn a duet to perform at a gala event at SS&A Albury on Saturday, October 14.
"Craig is a very good singer and a brilliant person," Trewhella said.
"I'm taking every opportunity to learn."
The mother-of-two, who has a background in dance and musical theatre, said the fundraiser would be a family affair.
While Trewhella was a photography sponsor of the fundraiser, her mother Sue would help with photography at the gala event and her eldest Lincoln would run the media wall.
"Country Hope has a special place in my heart," she said.
For details about fundraisers and to support Trewhella's campaign visit: onkey4kids.countryhope.com.au/fundraising/tara-trewhella
