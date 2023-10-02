Bogong High Plains Road will be temporarily closed due to forecast heavy rain and high winds.
The closure will occur at 7pm on Tuesday, October 3, in both directions between Mount Beauty and Falls Creek, due to potential impacts where landslip rectification works are taking place.
Bureau of Meteorology has predicted between 50 and 90 millimetres of rain on Wednesday, October 4, with 20 to 25kmh north to northwesterly winds shifting southeasterly 20 to 30kmh the following morning.
Wind gusts of up to 120kmh could be experienced in mountain areas.
Major Road Projects Victoria commenced work shortly after the October 31, 2022, landslide to open one lane to traffic, which was achieved on April 24, 2023.
There will be no travel between Mount Beauty and Falls Creek, with residents and staff planning to leave the alpine resort urged to do so before 7pm.
Major Road Projects Victoria said those not already at Falls Creek should avoid travelling there or be prepared to stay in the area until the road has been re-opened.
"Crews will continue to assess the landslip throughout the rain event and monitor road conditions to determine when the road can reopen safely," Major Road Projects Victoria said in a statement.
"The decision to temporarily close Bogong High Plains Road as a precautionary measure is made in agreement with emergency services and other key stakeholders, to ensure the safety of motorists, locals and tourists.
"Major Road Projects Victoria's team of geotechnical engineers is monitoring weather and road conditions and if necessary short-term closures may be implemented.
"We will continue to advise the community of changes to access and works in the area."
Bright police Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said the Great Alpine Road at Mount Hotham could also close, depending on the weather conditions.
"There's heavy rainfall predicted around the Bright region in the next 24 hours," he said.
"It's hard to predict where it will actually fall but it will be pretty widespread.
"Whether the Great Alpine Road closes will depend on the conditions and any snowfall.
"It's not predicted that it will shut but given there are caravans and motorbikes and all sorts of vehicles going on the road, we'll make a decision if there is any unseasonable snowfall.
"Some snow is predicted on Wednesday and Thursday and we'll keep an eye on it."
Senior Sergeant Incoll urged members of the public to check for any road closures.
A severe weather warning covering the Alpine region, including Bright and Mount Beauty and surrounds, was issued on Tuesday morning.
Strong winds are predicted.
Residents are urged to secure loose outdoor items, to avoid travel if possible, and stay inside if conditions appear dangerous.
For real-time traffic alerts and further updates on landslip works on Bogong High Plains Road, visit bigbuild.vic.gov.au.
