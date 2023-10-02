The Border Mail
Major Road Projects Victoria shutting down Bogong High Plains Road ahead of forecast heavy rain

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated October 3 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 10:00am
Major Road Projects Victoria have made the decision to temporarily close Bogong High Plains Road ahead of forecast heavy rain and high winds. Picture supplied
Bogong High Plains Road will be temporarily closed due to forecast heavy rain and high winds.

