Crews who worked to re-open Bogong High Plains Road after a major landslip are carrying out further measures to help prevent future damage.
Rebuilding of the slope along the road, located above Bogong Village between Mount Beauty and Falls Creek, has continued with Major Road Projects Victoria recently installing around 20,000 square metres of biodegradable mesh to further reduce the chance of erosion after heavy rain.
Coir matting, made of natural fibres, is a common erosion control measure often used on steep hillsides, while 25 temporary sensors have been placed across the face of the slope as an extra safety measure for motorists.
The sensors are capable of detecting any movement and instantaneously notifying crews.
"With the site stabilised, we've applied biodegradable mesh to the face of the landslip to reduce the risk of any loose material reaching Bogong High Plains Road during severe weather events," engineer Sam Newman said.
Up to 3000 vehicles used the road each day at the peak of the snow season as the main access point for drivers travelling to or from Falls Creek.
The 300-metre section is controlled by traffic signals and with a 40kmh speed limit, as works continue to restore two lanes.
Major Road Projects Victoria program director Dipal Sorathia said geotechnical engineers were continuing to monitor the landslip closely throughout winter to ensure it was safe.
"The reopening of Bogong High Plains Road for this year's snow season has required crews to work hundreds of hours to clear and remove fallen trees, loose material, and hazards," he said.
"This allowed us to reopen the road with a level of enhanced safety and make this critical tourism road more resilient."
Further upgrades to the affected section included drainage and earthworks, major excavation, asphalt resurfacing, installing guardrails, road strengthening, line-marking, and installing new guideposts and signs.
Heavy rainfall in April caused a second smaller landslip on Bogong High Plains Road, approximately seven kilometres towards Mount Beauty.
Major Road Projects Victoria continues to investigate a plan for its repair.
Meanwhile, works to create a temporary water supply for Bogong Village are now complete.
Crews have installed three 100,000 litre water tanks and close to 400 metres of pipe for the temporary supply.
The next step is to design a new permanent water storage facility with AGL and construction company Whelans Group Investments.
With temporary water supply works now complete, Bogong Outdoor School has returned to its campus at Bogong Village.
Public access to the village remains closed.
For more information on the Bogong High Plains Road landslip, visit bigbuild.vic.gov.au.
