Thirty seconds is all it takes for a child to die in waterways.
That's the message a Bright woman wants all to heed in the wake of a recent scare involving a small girl in the Ovens River.
The woman, who did not wish to be identified, said she rescued the child in the rapids at the popular swimming site.
The woman dreaded to think what would have happened if she did not see the child in time.
"One photo and a parent not watching nearly cost the life of a three-year-old," she said.
"Kids are curious and fast, accidents happen, but I'm just grateful I reached her in time."
The woman said she was walking her dog when the girl entered the river; quick thinking had her grabbing the youngster by her jacket, almost losing her dog who jumped in after her.
Although shaken by the incident, the woman did not feel that what she did was heroic or brave - she hoped anyone else would have done the same.
"The water is running way too fast to be sightseeing and taking photos with children," she said.
The woman said the incident showed how people needed to educate themselves for those times they were around water.
"We have lost some beautiful souls to the river. It's very close to home for me," she said.
"It's stupid what I did but would I do it again? Absolutely. I'm so relieved it ended well."
Royal Life Saving drowning prevention general manager Craig Roberts said "the sad reality" of taking eyes off children for that split second was it could end in a fatality.
Mr Roberts said that was why the organisation wanted to outline how drowning could be prevented, especially with children, in rivers and fast-flowing waterways.
Royal Life Saving's message follows a sharp increase in drownings in recent years.
"What most people don't believe or may not know is that drowning is actually silent in children," Mr Roberts said.
"It's not vocal, it's not where the child will wave their hand frantically.
"Most, if not all, child drowning deaths are silent and happen very quickly."
Mr Roberts said the importance of supervision at all times was essential, "especially with those young ones under five".
"That's the No.1 key message for parents to take home," he said.
In 20 years of fatal drowning data, 2001-02 had the highest number of deaths on record with 145 people losing their lives across Australia.
Mr Roberts said children were unpredictable in any waterway, be it a backyard pool or an inland waterway.
"Their curiosity is at an all-time high," he said.
"It's the biggest risk in children."
A spokesperson from Albury Council said it people could prepare ahead by enrolling in a CPR, First Aid or Lifesaving course and to also take advantage of learn to swim programs.
"We're lucky to have such beautiful places to escape the heat including the Murray River and Lake Hume," the spokesperson said.
"However, we know there's a higher risk of drowning in our inland waterways due to changing conditions, strong currents, underwater obstacles and lack of supervision."
Mr Roberts urged the community to get "summer ready".
